David Spade Recalls Awkwardly Introducing His Mom to Selena Gomez

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Even stars get embarrassed by their moms—just ask David Spade.

The actor recalled his mom's awkward encounter with Selena Gomez on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Both Spade and Gomez do voiceovers for the animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. So when it came time for the premiere, Spade decided to invite his family members, including his mother, his daughter Harper and his niece Bee—the daughter of the late Kate Spade.

Of course, all of his guests wanted to meet the "Bad Liar" singer.

"She's a huge star," Spade told Jimmy Fallon. "They're sort of bored with me." 

Spade managed to find Gomez and asked if she'd be willing to meet his family. After giving the girls a few hugs, Gomez greeted Spade's mother. However, his mom didn't exactly make the best first impression.

"My mom goes ‘lupus!'" Spade recalled, noting that both she and Gomez have the autoimmune disease.

Read

Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hotel Transylvania 3 Premiere—Her First in Over 2 Years

Despite the awkward moment, Gomez tried to be welcoming. She said her lupus often makes her feel tired and asked Spade's mother if she experiences similar symptoms.

"She goes, ‘Nope! Full of energy,'" Spade recalled. "I go ‘Mom! Play along! She's trying to relate to you!'"

Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Spade , Selena Gomez , The Tonight Show , , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Invite 1,200 Members of the Public to Wedding

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

It's Kristen Bell's Birthday! Celebrate the Actress By Voting for Her Best Comedy Role of All Time

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law

Jude Law Discusses Dumbledore's Sexuality in Fantastic Beasts

Cory Monteith

Cory Monteith's Mom Speaks About His Tragic Death and Addiction Battle Five Years Later

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Last Man Standing Revival Teaser With Tim Allen and Nancy Travis Tackles the Network Switch Head On

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a "Pathological Liar" on Instagram

Nesreen, Botched_422

This Botched Patient Recalls Being Promised a ''Really Cute, Perfect, Straight Nose''...But Got the Exact Opposite!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.