Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is ready to make the most of his "situation" and is ready for a comeback.

On Friday, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and wife Lauren Sorrentino stopped by Pop of the Morning to discuss their new podcast, Here's the Sitch With Mike & Laurens.

Of course, as Thursday night's episode of JS:FV documented The Situation's release from prison, POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie asked the reality star to reflect on his time in federal custody.

"When I got picked up from prison, my main concern was sort of holding my composure for my wife and family. I knew the cameras were going to be there, I knew MTV was picking me up [and] as a man growing up, I was taught to sort of be strong and not cry," Mike detailed on getting emotional reliving these scenes. "When you watch something like that back again, you realize how sort of painful it was and how emotional it was and how proud you are that you got through that situation, held your head high and handled the whole situation with grace and class."