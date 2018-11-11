MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Instagram

Things Nicki Minaj just did? That

The hip-hop superstar opened the 2018 People's Choice Awards in a major way, enlisting the help of fellow rapper Tyga for a surprise first performance of their smash hit collaboration, "Dip." 

Nicki made one helluva grand entrance in a black leather mini skirt, fishnets, combat boots and a hot pink hairstyle, hopping onto the stage by way of the PCAs red carpet inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s prestigious Barker Hangar. Following an electrifying live performance featuring songs off her platinum album Queen like "Good Form," the "Barbie Dreams" emcee received an epic standing ovation from celebrity guests including Jimmy FallonBlake SheltonGwen Stefani and more. 

Sunday's ceremony is already shaping up to be one unforgettable night for Minaj, who is a finalist in two categories. She's nominated for Female Artist of 2018 alongside Taylor SwiftCamila CabelloAriana GrandeCamila Cabello and Cardi B, as well as Album of 2018. In the latter category, Minaj faces off against Camila Cabello (Camila), Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes), Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy) and Ariana Grande (Sweetener). 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Tyga, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

And it goes without saying, but E!'s People's Choice Awards is only getting started!

Pop culture fanatics can look forward to more live performances from Rita Oraand John Legend, who is poised to present Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award

The star power grows even brighter thanks to Victoria Beckhamand Melissa McCarthy, who will both receive top honorsChrissy TeigenWill FerrellBusy Tonight host Busy PhilippsShay MitchellLeighton Meester and Terry Crews also make up a small handful of PCAs presenters set to take the stage throughout tonight's highly-anticipated gathering. 

Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Nicki Minaj , Tyga , Awards , Exclusives , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Sabrina Carpenter Surprises a Fan on 2018 PCAs Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies

Why Miranda Lambert Is Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Heartbreak, Scandal and the "Raging Cozy Fire" of a Pistol Annies Reunion

Bebe Rexha Caught Off Guard at Rehearsals By Gigi Hadid

Shawn Mendes Says It'll Be "Hard to Focus" During VS Fashion Show

Gunshots Fired at Kanye West, Nicki Minaj & Tekashi69 Shoot

Avicii

Newly Discovered Lyrics Have Avicii Fans Missing the DJ Even More

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Surprise Party With Pigs and Mariachi Bands Will Give You a Case of FOMO

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.