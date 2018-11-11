Things Nicki Minaj just did? That.

The hip-hop superstar opened the 2018 People's Choice Awards in a major way, enlisting the help of fellow rapper Tyga for a surprise first performance of their smash hit collaboration, "Dip."

Nicki made one helluva grand entrance in a black leather mini skirt, fishnets, combat boots and a hot pink hairstyle, hopping onto the stage by way of the PCAs red carpet inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s prestigious Barker Hangar. Following an electrifying live performance featuring songs off her platinum album Queen like "Good Form," the "Barbie Dreams" emcee received an epic standing ovation from celebrity guests including Jimmy Fallon, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more.

Sunday's ceremony is already shaping up to be one unforgettable night for Minaj, who is a finalist in two categories. She's nominated for Female Artist of 2018 alongside Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Cardi B, as well as Album of 2018. In the latter category, Minaj faces off against Camila Cabello (Camila), Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes), Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy) and Ariana Grande (Sweetener).