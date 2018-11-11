MONDAY, NOV. 12
James Charles Wins Beauty Influencer of 2018 at the PCAs and Works His Makeover Magic on Surprised Fans

by Sam Howell | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:00 PM

James Charles, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

This night is full of surprises!

While gearing up for the E! People's Choice Awards tonight, YouTuber and beauty guru James Charles  was announced as the winner of this year's Beauty Influencer of 2018 award!

The 19-year-old social media sensation took home the trophy during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, and showed off his tremendous talent when he surprised two lucky fans with fabulous, glam makeovers that looked phenomenal.

After Charles glammed up the fans,Erin Lim announced that he won the coveted award right on the carpet, and he was over the moon.

Earlier on Live From the Red Carpet, Charles revealed that he would be working his makeup magic, and he couldn't have been more excited to pick those lucky fans he'd be making over.

"I feel like there's so many beautiful sisters here let's see," he said as he perused the crowd.

He ended up selecting two friends who couldn't contain their excitement, and they headed backstage for their makeovers. How fun!

The end result was simply stunning!

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Charles has been creating fabulous looks for years, and was even named CoverGirl's first-ever CoverBoy back in 2016.

This month, he revealed his collaboration with the beauty brand Morphe—set to launch on Tuesday—which includes an eyeshadow palette and a brush set.

Charles proved he earned that trophy with those incredible makeovers, but taking home the win was no walk in the park!

The beauty guru was a finalist in the Beauty Influencer of 2018 category alongside several other amazing artists including, NIKKIETUTORIALSBretman RockBrooklyn and Bailey, and Jackie Aina.

Check out the rest of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards winners here.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

