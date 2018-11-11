This night is full of surprises!

While gearing up for the E! People's Choice Awards tonight, YouTuber and beauty guru James Charles was announced as the winner of this year's Beauty Influencer of 2018 award!

The 19-year-old social media sensation took home the trophy during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, and showed off his tremendous talent when he surprised two lucky fans with fabulous, glam makeovers that looked phenomenal.

After Charles glammed up the fans,Erin Lim announced that he won the coveted award right on the carpet, and he was over the moon.

Earlier on Live From the Red Carpet, Charles revealed that he would be working his makeup magic, and he couldn't have been more excited to pick those lucky fans he'd be making over.

"I feel like there's so many beautiful sisters here let's see," he said as he perused the crowd.

He ended up selecting two friends who couldn't contain their excitement, and they headed backstage for their makeovers. How fun!

The end result was simply stunning!