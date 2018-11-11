MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

Mila Kunis Brings Spaghetti Straps Back at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Damn, Jackie!

Mila Kunis walked the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a stunning LBD, and we are very much digging this double-strapped '90s update. Not many of us could throw on something this simple and make it work this well, so kudos to you, Mila. 

The actress is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for her role in The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party, John Cena in Blockers, Nick Robinson in Love, Simon, and Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

This is Kunis' first People's Choice nomination since 2013, when she was nominated for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic Movie Actress. She didn't win then, but maybe tonight's her night!

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Kunis is not the only person bringing back '90s trends on the carpet tonight. Busy Tonight host and PCAs presenter Busy Phillips was excited to show off her colorful floral Doc Martens on the carpet earlier, and honestly we're living for all of it. 

Be sure to check out all the fashion on tonight's red carpet in our gallery of all the arrivals!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Entertainment , Mila Kunis , Apple News
Latest News
Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

The Fans Have Spoken! The Spy Who Dumped Me Is the People's Choice Awards Comedy Movie of 2018

Ryan Eggold, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Ryan Eggold Can't Help But Gush About His "So Supportive" Fans at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.