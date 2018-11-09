Oh, did you actually to know who is presenting this year? Sorry, we are just so excited that we got a little sidetracked, but we're back and have all the details!

The night will be full of superstars, including a few PCAs finalists like, Aly Raisman, Camila Mendes and Darren Criss.

There will also be a lot of celebrity favorites who are not PCAs finalists gracing the stage and showing their fellow famous friends some love when the show kicks off this weekend.

Betty Gilipin, Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Jack McBrayer, John C. Reilly and Kat Graham will be presenting throughout the night and that's really only the beginning.

The cast of Good Girls AKA Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta will take the stage together and we are already laughing at all the possible things they could do on stage. The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki is a presenter as is Single Parents star Leighton Meester, Rel's Lil Rel Howery and New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold.

Sara Gilbert, Taran Killam, Susan Kelchi Watson, and Sarah Silverman will also have presenter duties to carry out and we are fangirling hard right now. To round out the night's list of impressive stars as presenters, you will also see Sabrina Carpenter, Amber Valletta, Shay Mitchell and Terry Crews!