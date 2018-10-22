Jimmy Kimmel is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, but he has no clue why...and neither does John Stamos!

While attending the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala: From Paris With Love on Saturday, E! News caught up with Kimmel to talk about being a People's Choice Awards finalist and when Stamos walked by he couldn't help but tease—and maybe grill—the talk show host a little about his award show winning past.

As Stamos walked the red carpet, E! News asked him if he had time to congratulate Kimmel on his PCAs finalist nod for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which started a hilarious interaction between the two stars.

"Did I get a People's Choice Award?" Kimmel asked E! News after hearing the initial question.

"Congratulations," Stamos said before Kimmel laughed and said, "You're not only congratulating me, but you're informing me."