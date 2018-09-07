MONDAY, NOV. 12
Drake, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez Lead the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominations

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 11:04 AM

Drake, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are major contenders at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

While all three singers are nominated for more than one category, Drake received the most nominations with a grand total of six!

The Canadian musician could be a big winner if he takes home the trophy in all of his categories which include, Male Artist of 2018, Song of 2018 for "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings", Album of 2018 for Scorpion and Music Video of 2018 for "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings".

The ladies leading the pack for PCAs nominations include Grande and Gomez. The newly-engaged star could take home the prize in four categories including Female Artist of 2018, Song of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry", Album of 2018 for Sweetener, and Music Video of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry".

The Hotel Transylvania 3 star will also compete in the Female Artist of 2018, Song of 2018 and Music Video of 2018 categories.

Although the top three stars on this list are musicians, actors were not forgotten at this year's People's Choice Awards.

Both Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds have a chance to get trophies in three different categories based on their blockbuster work.

Check out the gallery below to see more of this year's PCAs major nominees and don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Drake: 6 Nominations

The Male Artist of 2018

The Song of 2018 for "God's Plan"

The Song of 2018 for "In My Feelings"

The Album of 2018 for Scorpion

The Music Video of 2018 for "God's Plan"

The Music Video of 2018 for "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande: 4 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2018

The Song of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"

The Album of 2018 for Sweetener

The Music Video of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"

Selena Gomez: 4 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2018

The Song of 2018 for "Back to You"

The Music Video of 2018 for "Back to You"

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Ryan Reynolds: 3 Nominations

The Action Movie Star of 2018 for Deadpool 2

The Male Movie Star of 2018 for Deadpool 2

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Taylor Swift: 3 Nominations

The Female Artist of 2018

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Reputation Tour

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Chris Hemsworth: 3 Nominations

The Drama Movie Star of 2018 for 12 Strong

The Male Movie Star of 2018 for Avengers: Infinity War

The Action Movie Star of 2018 for Avengers: Infinity Wars

The Weeknd: 3 Nominations

The Male Artist of 2018

The Album of 2018 for My Dear Melancholy

The Music Video of 2018 for "Call Out My Name"

