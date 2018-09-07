Drake, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are major contenders at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

While all three singers are nominated for more than one category, Drake received the most nominations with a grand total of six!

The Canadian musician could be a big winner if he takes home the trophy in all of his categories which include, Male Artist of 2018, Song of 2018 for "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings", Album of 2018 for Scorpion and Music Video of 2018 for "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings".

The ladies leading the pack for PCAs nominations include Grande and Gomez. The newly-engaged star could take home the prize in four categories including Female Artist of 2018, Song of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry", Album of 2018 for Sweetener, and Music Video of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry".

The Hotel Transylvania 3 star will also compete in the Female Artist of 2018, Song of 2018 and Music Video of 2018 categories.