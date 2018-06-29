Jimmy Fallon is at it again...he's blessed us with another episode of his Classroom Instruments series!

On Thursday, the Backstreet Boys appeared on The Tonight Show and in addition to performing songs as the musical guest they headed to Fallon's music room to take on one of their hits using only classroom instruments.

Over the years, the talk show host has given fans a lot of different music segments on his show to look forward to and the Classroom Instruments skit is one of the best.

With the help of Fallon and The Roots, artists perform some of their greatest songs, but instead of normal instruments they use toys and things you'd find in a classroom...like an apple shaker!