Vote for Your Favorite Style Moment From the 2018 Tony Awards!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 8:49 AM

Tina Fey, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

It's Broadway, baby!

On Sunday night all eyes were on Broadway at the 2018 Tony Awards. As the biggest stars from the stage took over Radio City Music Hall in New York City, plays, musicals and big performances were all fans were thinking about...except for us. We were patiently waiting to see what everyone would wear to the big award show and we were not disappointed.

Even though there were a lot of shining stars—both literally (so much sparkle) and figuratively—on the red carpet, 10 celebrities really caught our attention with their looks. So, who was the best dressed this year? We will let you decide, but our picks kick off with the one and only, Tina Fey.

Even though her musical, Mean Girls, didn't take home a single award, the creator of the film and its corresponding musical did wow us on the carpet. She donned a silver gown that shimmered from ever angle and had feathers on the bottom, which made it even better. 

Tatiana Maslany was another red carpet winner for us, but her look was the exact opposite of Fey's. The Orphan Black star donned a sheer, black frock with blue and red floral embellishment that was both chic and sexy. These two ladies were given a run for their money however when the four men from the play The Boys in the Band walked the carpet together...in matching, color-coordinated tuxedos.

Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells and Zachary Quinto rocked blue, maroon, green and navy tuxes as they posed together and we're still in awe over their fashion choices.

Photos

Tony Awards 2018: 10 Biggest Jaw-Droppers

Although these four men caused us to do a double take, the ladies brought it last night and Kerry Washington might've stolen the show. She wore a silver/white jumpsuit with embellishment throughout. There was also a long train for an added element of pizzazz. It was stunning. Tiffany Haddish also went for a less traditional look with a dark silver-printed jumpsuit that was fun and so fashionable. 

When it came to more traditional glamour, Katherine McPhee caught our attention from the moment she hit the carpet. She donned a gorgeous black ballgown that had tiny flowers sewn onto its waist that any fashionista would love. Rachel Brosnahan stepped outside the box with her ensemble for the night, which was a rose-covered dress that packed quite a punch.

The two Tony Awards hosts were also fashion stars throughout the evening, but their red carpet looks are the ones we're still talking about most. Sara Bareilles wore an orange, tiered ballgown with black sparkle detailing on the top, while her co-host Josh Groban rocked a purple suit with grey accents!

Last, but certainly not least, was Bee Shaffer. As the daughter of Anna Wintour we've come to expect Shaffer to look fierce at every event and at the Tony Awards she definitely fit the bill. She wore a watercolor frock with flowers that looked like they were painted on the fabric that left us speechless.

Now that you've seen our top picks for the 2018 Tony Awards' best dressed list, we want to hear who you thought won the night when it comes to the fashion department.

Vote for your favorite ensemble below!

Tina Fey, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Tina Fey

Mean Girls' funny lady sizzles in silver at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Ming-Na Wen, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Ming-Na Wen

The actress dazzles in a red ballgown.

Tatiana Maslany, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Tatiana Maslany

The Orphan Black star goes for a dazzling ensemble at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Grace Elizabeth, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Grace Elizabeth

The model stands tall on the red carpet at the Tonys.

Michael Cera, 2018 Tony Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Michael Cera

The Arrested Development star hits the red carpet in a classic look.

Ethan Slater, guest, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Ethan Slater

 The SpongeBob SquarePants star opts for a funky ensemble for the red carpet.

Jenna Ushkowitz, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jenna Ushkowitz

The former Glee star is all smiles on the red carpet.

Anna Wintour, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour

Vogue's head honcho opts for yellow for the New York City event.

Bee Shaffer, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Bee Shaffer

Anna Wintour's daughter is all about her floral frock at the Tonys.

Rachel Bloom, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Rachel Bloom

The My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star opts for a quirky ensemble for Tonys.

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Tony Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

The funny lady goes for a glittering jumpsuit at the award show.

Hamish Bowles, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Hamish Bowles

The Vogue editor-at-large makes his one fashion statement at the glittering award show.

Uzo Aduba, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Uzo Aduba

The Orange Is the New Black star proves that yellow is the new orange at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Thalia,Tommy Mottola, 2018 Tony Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Thalia and Tommy Mottola

 The pair attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. 

Kathleen Treado, Jeff Daniels, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kathleen Treado and Jeff Daniels

The duo poses together at the Tony Awards in NYC.

Joan Allen, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Joan Allen

The actress wears a floral romper to the award show.

Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub

The longtime couple hits the red carpet at the Tony Awards.

Miles McMillan, Zachary Quinto, 2018 Tony Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto

The couple holds hands at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, 2018 Tony Awards

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, and Zachary Quinto

The colorful lads attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Kerry Washington, 2018 Tony Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Kerry Washington

 The fashionable star goes for white at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Christine Baranski, 2018 Tony Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

 Christine Baranski

The Mamma Mia 2 star attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. 

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

The newlyweds couple up at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Katharine McPhee, 2018 Tony Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee

The former American Idol star shows some serious glamour in black at the Tonys.

Tavi Gevinson, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Tavi Gevinson

The social media star and writer opts for a major pop of pink to honor Broadway's best.

Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood, 2018 Tony Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood

The Supergirl couple stands tall at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Tony Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Miss Maisel actress opts for roses behind a rose back drop.

Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, 2018 Tony Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

The married couple hits the red carpet together at the 2018 Tonys.

Andrew Garfield, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

The Angels in America star looks like quite the dapper gentleman at the Tonys.

Sara Bareilles, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Sara Bareilles

Tony nominee and host hit the Tonys red carpet in a burnt orange frock on Sunday.

Michael Arden, Andy Mientus, 2018 Tony Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Michael Arden and Andy Mientus

The husbands and Broadway stars attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Chita Rivera, 2018 Tony Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chita Rivera

The Broadway legend arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Schuyler Helford, Josh Groban, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Josh Groban

The music man, who is hosting with Sara Bareilles, is feeling purple with his date Schuyler Helford at the 72nd Tony Awards.

Melody Herzfeld, Parkland, Florida, 2018 Tony Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

 Melody Herzfeld

The drama teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New York City.

Nikki M. James, 2018 Tony Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Nikki M. James

The former Book of Mormon star looks smashing at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Tom Higgenson, 2018 Tony Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tom Higgenson

The Plain White T's singer attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Cynthia Erivo, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

The British actress, who starred in The Color Purple, opts for a black gown for the blooming red carpet.

Brian Tyree Henry, 2018 Tony Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

The Hotel Artemis star attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. 

Stephanie Styles, 2018 Tony Awards

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Stephanie Styles

The Broadway star is pretty in pink at the award show.

Best Dressed Tony Awards 2018
Which celebrity do you think had the best look at the 2018 Tony Awards?
29.4%
0.0%
17.6%
5.9%
0.0%
11.8%
5.9%
17.6%
5.9%
5.9%

