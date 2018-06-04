Florida Georgia Line is heading to Vegas. We repeat, the bro-country duo is heading to Sin City!

On Monday, E! News exclusively revealed that the musical country duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be getting their very own Las Vegas Residency this year. The artists will be headlining their own residency in Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for five nights in December—Dec. 1, 5, 7, 8 and 11—and for fans of the "Stay" singers it's a really big deal.

In honor of the duo's upcoming Las Vegas shows we've rounded up their 10 best music videos to celebrate. Since you can't get fully excited about a country duo performing in the desert without rocking out to a few country songs why not sing along to their best videos and tunes at work today? We don't know about you, but that sounds like our ideal Monday.