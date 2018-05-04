Let's take a pause from Met Gala glamour to talk about fashion we can actually relate to.

This week, celebrities put their best spring step forward in bold minis, denim cutoffs and pastel jumpsuits. Priyanka Chopra has been a fashion tour de force while on the promo circuit, but the ensemble that really caught our eye was this purple Vivienne Westwood dress, which she paired with a matching bag and angular white sunglasses. Kind of '70s retro. Kind of futuristic. All very attention-grabbing.

Laverne Cox, Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross also walked on the far side of the color spectrum, wearing bold colors worthy of many margaritas and al fresco dining.