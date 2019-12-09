The year is almost over, but the holiday season is in full swing!

It's also time for another round of our Holiday Movie Tournament, where your votes will determine what is the Best Holiday Movie of all time!

You've already sounded off that Home Alone is the Best Classic Holiday Movie and that you and your loved ones gather up to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas as the Best Family Holiday Movie, but there are two more categories to go.

This round is all about the movies that combine the spirit of the holidays with hilarity! The contenders for the Best Funny Holiday Movie include everything from animated films to raunchy comedies, all of which make us laugh out loud.

Does your go-to funny film star a comedy icon? If so, you may be partial to Elf with Will Ferrellor 8 Crazy Nights featuring Adam Sandler.

Perhaps the film that makes you laugh also brings you some old-school nostalgia, like the late '80s flick Scrooged or '90s classic Jingle All the Way.