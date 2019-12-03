Jenna Dewan has so many reasons to celebrate!

After all, today is the star's 39th birthday and she's had the most wonderful year.

In September, the star announced that she is pregnant. She also released her first book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, in October.

In honor of her big day, we are looking back at everything Dewan has said about becoming a mother, her six-year-old daughter Everly and expanding her family.

The dancer has opened up about embracing her sexuality as a mom, building her child's self-confidence and finding balance in her life.

The California resident also dished about Everly's unique sense of style and her love of Halloween. Basically, we just can't get enough of her stories about her adorable daughter!

We know that 39 will be another amazing year for Dewan! After all, she will star in the new Netflix series, Soundtrack, later this month and welcome her second child in 2020.