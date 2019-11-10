Queen of the Night: It's Zendaya's world, we're just trying to get dressed in it and look somewhat presentable.

The actress and star whose outfit you can't wait to see on red carpets no matter the occasion was a dual winner Sunday, winning Female Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Drama TV Star of 2019 for Euphoria, the controversy-courting HBO series that managed to push an envelope we had assumed was stamped and mailed long ago.

But while the show has some people obsessed and others frantically figuring out how to work the parental controls on their cable box, it's unequivocally a drama that shines a spotlight on some pressing issues facing today's youth and the most underrepresented, at-risk members of society. (At the opposite end of the spectrum you have the Marvel Universe, whose characters don't hurt for representation.)

"Euphoria and Rue is one of the most beautiful things to ever happen to me," Zendaya, wearing a gown by Christopher Esber, said Sunday. "I just want to say thank you, obviously to HBO and A24 and [series creator] Sam Levinson for giving me the chance to be a part of something beautiful. But thank you to all of you for receiving it with open hearts… and to anyone who has felt seen by our show, I think on behalf of the cast and crew and everyone, that's all we really ever wanted, so thank you for allowing us to do that. This is amazing, thank you."