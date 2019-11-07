The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards love Pink and so do her fellow celebs!

The "Get This Party Started" artist, who will be honored with People's Champion Award at this Sunday's PCAs, has been shown lots of support from stars on social media over the years.

Following Pink's National Anthem performance at the 2018 Super Bowl which she sung while suffering from the flu, Billy Eichner, Sheryl Crow and Josh Groban all praised her.

The mother of two, who is also up for The Female Artist and The Concert Tour of 2019 at this weekend's ceremony, received admiration from the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Brooklyn Decker and Kelsea Ballerini for her inspiring speech and performance after receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

But, there is clearly no bigger fan of Pink than her husband, Carey Hart, who took to Instagram to share a tribute to the Pennsylvania native on her 40th birthday earlier this year.