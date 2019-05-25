We can(nes) not get enough of the fashion that has been taking over the 2019 Cannes Film Festival the past few weeks!

Beginning on Tuesday, May 14, stars from all over have been arriving in France to promote their latest film at the iconic festival, but the real show stoppers have been their style choices on each and every red carpet.

This year's film festival ends on Saturday, May 25, and while we are sad to say goodbye to gorgeous beach views, film reviews and red carpet snaps, we now get to talk about which celebrity owned the event this year...at least when it comes to fashion.

While we still aren't over the fact that both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were there and posing together for their new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ladies are the ones who slayed the red carpet game and gave us serious style goals.