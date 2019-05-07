Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Fashion's biggest night has come to an end, but don't worry, because there's still a lot to talk about. The biggest thing on our list...who won the red, or shall we say, pink carpet?
On Monday, stars from all over the modeling, fashion and entertainment world gathered in New York City to attend the 2019 Met Gala. This year's theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and boy oh boy was it good.
As celebrities walked the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art many caused us to do a double take and more than a few gave us serious style envy with their fashion choices.
From Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner who both donned Versace gowns with feathers of some sort—Kendall in bright orange and Kylie in lavender—to Zendaya, who lit up the carpet (literally) with her Cinderella-inspired dress, there was a lot to see throughout the night.
Men like Harry Styles in Gucci and Billy Porter in The Blonds made quite the arrival at their first-ever Met Gala and we already can't wait to see what they show up in next year.
Will Styles rock another see-through top, or will he go even bolder like Porter did with his Egyptian-inspired ensemble? We will just have to wait and see!
Stars like Riverdale's Lili Reinhart (in Salvatore Ferragamo shorts and an off-the-shoulder top) and Constance Wu (in Marchesa) stunned from the moment they arrived and both looks left their mark on fashion fans.
Of course, you can't forget Met Gala staples like Gisele Bundchen, who opted for a sustainable gown by Dior, and Emma Stone, who shinned in a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
There was also Gal Gadot, who rocked Givenchy Haute Couture and Ryan Murphy, who donned a fierce Christian Siriano number that we can't stop talking about.
Both stars made a serious impression with their outside-the-box choices that fit in perfect with the campy vibes.
The night of course started with a bang courtesy of Lady Gaga with what felt like a live art performance on the carpet, which consisted of her changing from one Brandon Maxwell gown/creation to another, and we're not sure we'll ever stop reliving it in our heads.
To see all of the best looks from this year's event, keep scrolling.
Make sure to vote for the ensemble you think took over the 2019 Met Gala below and then get ready to revamp your wardrobe ASAP!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Zendaya
The former Disney Channel star was a full-on princess in her Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella-inspired ballgown. She stole the show when her dress not only lit up, but she dramatically dropped her glass slipper on the pink carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid made everyone do a double take when she debuted a new 'do on the carpet and showed some skin in this jeweled, cut-out Moschino by Jeremy Scott design.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Rami Malek
The Oscar-winning actor donned a Saint Laurent suit at the high-fashion event complete with Cartier jewels.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Emily Blunt
The Mary Poppins Returns actress was radiant in a golden gown with floral details by Michael Kors Collection. She also showed off a matching gold headpiece by Stephen Jones and custom Sam Edelman sandals.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Imagess
Emma Stone
The Oscar-winning actress slayed the pink carpet in a silver, jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ciara
The "Level Up" singer wore a bold custom emerald gown by Dundas with feathered hem, gloves, belt and matching choker. Her House of Malakai crystal headpiece and Gianvitto Rossi sandals added to the great look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen was a pink goddess as she twirled at the 2019 Met Gala in a sustainable custom design by Dior.
John Shearer/Getty Images for THR
Gal Gadot
The Wonder Woman star served looks while posing at this year's most fashionable event in Givenchy.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kylie Jenner
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister pulled out all the stops in this lavender, feather-sleeved, mermaid Versace look that we are in total awe of.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kendall Jenner
Model Kendall Jenner looked to Cher to inspire her orange, fully-feathered Las Vegas showgirl looking gown by Versace.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Constance Wu
The Crazy Rich Asians star gave off major 1920s vibes in this glamorous Marchesa pearl and crystal gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Zoe Saldana
The Avengers: Endgame actress dazzled on the steps of the Met Gala and gave us major '70s vibes in this glitzy gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale vixen channeled her inner Marie Antoinette with this pastel work of art by Salvatore Ferragamo, consisting of shorts, a silk off-the-shoulder top and killer train.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Darren Criss
Hello, Camp master! Darren Criss stunned in a killer suit jacket and fierce makeup.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Céline Dion
The iconic singer was a sight to see in Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 Met Gala. Seriously, just look at that headpiece.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ryan Murphy
The TV writer and producer rocked the pink carpet in a custom sequinned and pearl embroidered cape and silk suit by Christian Siriano and we are still in awe of the whole look.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
The Russian Doll star pulled off an epic blue and white jumpsuit that we can't stop talking about.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox turned heads on the carpet in a gorgeous Christian Siriano black, dramatic gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Harry Styles
As another 2019 Met Gala co-chair, Harry Styles made a statement on the carpet tonight, during his first Met Gala ever, in a sheer Gucci blouse, with just the right amount of ruffles and sleek black pant to match.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Billy Porter
The Pose star arrived in style, and on the shoulders of six shirtless men, in a glam ensemble worth of an Egyptian god. The golden look is a custom outfit by The Blonds and includes a catsuit, 10-foot wings, a headpiece and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Serena Williams
The tennis star donned a neon yellow gown with puffy sleeves and pink accent details by Versace with matching Nike sneakers.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lady Gaga
The A Star Is Born actress kicks off the Met Gala red carpet with her over-the-top pink gown by Brandon Maxwell that has the parachute train to end all trains...and it was just the beginning of her Camp looks.