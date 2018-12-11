Instagram
Remember Stormi Webster: Fish are friends, not food!
As Travis Scott continues the Astroworld—Wish You Were Here tour, the rapper is finding opportunities to explore special venues across the country.
Tuesday afternoon was no different when the Grammy nominee traveled to the Downtown Aquarium in Denver for family day.
In pictures posted onto Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories, followers witnessed Travis and Stormi get close to some fishes. And while we don't see Stormi's cute face in the photos, we are loving her pink beanie and outfit for the adventurous day.
E! News has also learned the family went through the entire exhibit and purchased an assortment of gifts from the gift shop including jewelry, toys and gift cards.
The visit comes one day before Travis will perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver. His tour, which lasts through December 22, will also include two sold-out stops at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Despite Travis' busy performance schedule, Kylie and Stormi have been able to experience some of the fun on the road.
Whether traveling on a private jet or watching dad perform, the 10-month-old is having quite a memorable season. Fortunately, the schedule is clear for Stormi's very first Christmas where some fans are hoping an engagement could be soon.
"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her," a source previously shared with E! News. "It would definitely be over the top."
Our insider added, "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua
