MON 1PM
ENCORE 7PM

Kourtney Kardashian Proves Co-Parenting With Scott Disick Never Goes Out of Style

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 11:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Instagram

Co-parenting looks good on you Kourtney Kardashian.

On a cold Wednesday night in Southern California, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself hanging out with Scott Disick and their daughter Penelope Disick.

What came next was an Instagram post that has heads turning—but not for anything dramatic.

Simply captioned "coparenting," Kourtney posed in a designer dress as she lay across her bed while Penelope played on Scott's phone.

"At its finest right huuuurrrrr," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Kylie Jenner added, "Ohhhh" with the heart eye emoji's.

For those wondering what exactly Kourtney is wearing for her night in, close friend Brittny Gastineau may have the answer.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

"Tom Ford for Gucci dress?" she asked in the comments section. Kourtney replied, "You know your vintage."

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Instagram

Both Kourtney and Scott remain on good terms as they continue to raise their children including Reign Disick and Mason Disick. During Thanksgiving, the family celebrated together at a house in Palm Springs, Calif.

And when Kourtney found herself at the same event with Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, things appeared to be a-okay between everyone.

"I find co-parenting really easy," Kourtney previously shared with YOU magazine back in 2016. "Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what's going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated."

She added, "We make sure we go on days out together because the kids love it, but it's really hard when you're at the zoo and there are cameras in your face all day."

From the looks of things, staying home doesn't seem so bad at all.

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 1pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Family , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1516

Try Not to Cry Watching Kim Kardashian Tell Alice Johnson She's Been Freed From Prison After 21 Years

Kim Kardashian Tells Alice Johnson She's Getting Out Of Prison

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner Slams Prank That Pulled Off Travis Scott Cheating Photo

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Kim Kardashian Is Taking Over Kris Jenner's Annual Christmas Eve Bash

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Why Khloe Kardashian Would Like More Kids With Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cher Show

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ''Felt Like S--t'' for ''Rude'' Behavior at Broadway Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner's Latest Post With Travis Scott Has Fans Questioning Their Relationship Status

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.