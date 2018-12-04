by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 7:17 PM
Kim Kardashian would never waver from Kanye West's side... even if it means admitting when he's in the wrong.
E! News' Nina Parker asked the reality TV star to clear the air on her husband's behavior during opening night of The Cher Show, which drew criticism from the Broadway production's very own stars. Actor Jarrod Spector accused Kanye of being glued to his phone during the show, prompting the rapper to issue a heartfelt apology for his "lack of etiquette."
So what's Kim's take on the accidental snafu? Turns out 'Ye was actually so moved by the musical, he couldn't help but put pen to paper. (Or fingers to notes app, that is.)
"He felt like s--t," she told us at her KKW Beauty pop-up at South Coast Plaza on Tuesday. "He was actually taking notes because he loved the production so much."
And before you assume Kim was the one who urged the hip-hop star to respond to the backlash publicly, think again.
As Kim described, "He was the one right away who said, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna tweet. I just need to apologize. There's no excuses. It was rude and I need better etiquette.'"
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show
West's apology, which he posted to Twitter, read, "To Cher and the Cher show team...the dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing 'I got you babe'... please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece."
This (and an accidental wardrobe malfunction) aside, Kim and Kanye thoroughly enjoyed their NYC date night.
"The Cher Show was sooooo good! I learned so much about her that I didn't know," Kardashian (who idolizes Cher) tweeted. "She really opened up about her life and all of the actors were sooo good! You all have to check it when in NYC. We had the best time!"
Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 1pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?