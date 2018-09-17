MON 11AM
Kourtney Kardashian "Wants to Keep Seeing" Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Newly single Kourtney Kardashian is having some fun.

The reality star was spotted over the weekend out and about with 20-year-old Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat. On Friday, the two were photographed stepping out for dinner at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. According to a source, the pair had dinner and drinks and chatted for hours. "They seemed to be really bonding and having fun," the source told E! News. "They sat in the back trying to keep a low profile, and then a few friends arrived to meet up with them. Kourtney was smiling a lot and sitting next to Luka the entire time."

They subsequently attended the grand opening of TAO Chicago nightclub on Saturday with fellow Kardashian pals, Malika Haqqand Jonathan Cheban. According to the insider, Kourtney invited Luka to come with her and "he stuck by her side the entire night."

"Kourtney was with a few other friends and the owner of TAO, but gave most of her attention to Luka," the source said. "They sat together at a VIP table and were definitely flirty. At one point, he had his hands on her and Kourtney was smiling. Kourtney looked really happy and they were both drinking together and dancing to the music."

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

BACKGRID

Kourtney and Luka "have been friends for awhile now, but have most recently been hanging out together more since Kourtney's split with Younes [Bendjima]," the source said. 

As the insider explained, Kourtney met Luka through younger sister Kendall Jenner and her friend group and they would often be in social situations together. The actor also attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's Labor Day barbecue earlier this month. "They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic," the source noted. "Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants."

"Kourtney isn't looking for anything serious right now and is just enjoying her fun," the insider added. "Her and Luka laugh a lot and she's enjoying her time with him. It's easy for her since they have had a prior friendship for the past year now."

"They started off as friends and it seems like its turning into more," a second source elaborated. "She is very attracted to him and wants to keep seeing him. She's known him for awhile and is very comfortable with him. She's always thought he was very easy to talk to and fun to hang out with."

"They are spending time together and its casual for now," the second source added. "Kourtney's having fun and not taking anything too seriously."

