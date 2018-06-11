Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True Thompson in a tub!

Khloe Kardashian continues to document every step of her motherhood journey, this time taking to Instagram Stories on Monday evening with a must-see photo of her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl.

The E! reality star holds True in a bath tub, whose little smile indicates she's loving every moment splashing around.

And with the newborn's 2-month birthday right around the corner, KoKo is feeling extra sentimental about True growing up.

"I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow," she tweeted. "Where is the time going but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I'm on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I cant wait for the giggles!"