Kris Jenner knows how to have a good time in Napa Valley.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager is letting loose while on a family trip to wine country. Hilariously, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian aren't surprised by their mother's antics.

"So, this last winery is kind of our go-to whenever we come to Napa, so it's tradition to stop by. My mom, every time so far, gets her drunkest at this winery," the Good American mogul notes in a confessional. "Clearly, they have amazing alcohol ‘cause Kris is two-sheets to the wind, as she would say."

"Wasted," the KKW Beauty boss quips.

As seen in the footage above, while trying a variety of different wines, Kris is seen telling Kourtney Kardashian to "catch up" and mincing up her words.

"What just happened?" True Thompson's mom asks as Kris plays off her mumble moment.

"I can't talk," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch admits.