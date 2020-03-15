The Kardashians Make Some Unlikely Friends While Wine-Tasting in Hilarious KUWTK Preview!

The Kardashians are making new friends!

In this exclusive sneak peek at season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres Thursday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m., Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are enjoying some wine-tasting in Napa. After Khloe compliments a colorful patron sitting near them on her eclectic outfit, the Good American mogul dares her family to be a little more outgoing.

"You guys gotta start complimenting people, it makes them feel so good," Khloe says before telling her mom, "This is your dare: I want you to go up to someone at a table, stand up, and I want you to go give them a compliment."



Kris immediately hits it off with a fellow Scorpio whose birthday is just one day after Kris'. Upon walking over to the group, the KUWTK matriarch tells a man in a cowboy hat and sleeveless shirt, "You look stunning."