The Kardashians Make Some Unlikely Friends While Wine-Tasting in Hilarious KUWTK Preview!

by Brett Malec | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 6:00 AM
The Kardashians are making new friends!
In this exclusive sneak peek at season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres Thursday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m., Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are enjoying some wine-tasting in Napa. After Khloe compliments a colorful patron sitting near them on her eclectic outfit, the Good American mogul dares her family to be a little more outgoing.
"You guys gotta start complimenting people, it makes them feel so good," Khloe says before telling her mom, "This is your dare: I want you to go up to someone at a table, stand up, and I want you to go give them a compliment."
Kris immediately hits it off with a fellow Scorpio whose birthday is just one day after Kris'. Upon walking over to the group, the KUWTK matriarch tells a man in a cowboy hat and sleeveless shirt, "You look stunning."
Kris even takes a cigarette out of the gentleman's shirt and starts puffing on it!
"My daughter and wife just love you all to death," the man tells Kris before yelling to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, "Damn good-looking family! Almost as good looking as we are."
"Almost!" Khloe replies. "We're not there yet."
"You're a sweetheart, I'll tell you what," the man tells Kris. "And just prettier in person."
After Kris' encounter, it's Khloe and Kourtney's turn to find a group of new friends at the winery. See the hilarious scene above!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
