To start, Nordstrom will offer three of SKIMS best-selling collections. There's the Solutionwear, including items to help tame tummies, tushies, waist and thighs like leggings, High-Waisted Bonded Briefs, the Open-Bust Slip Dress, and more. Then there's the Fits Everybody Underwear line, which offers the Dipped Front Thong, Cheeky Brief and Boy Short. Lastly, Nordstrom will also carry popular accessories such as the Body Tape and Pasties. More products will be added each month both online and in stores.

Kardashian launched SKIMS as a new approach to shape-enhancing undergarments, with an eye toward supporting, lifting and flattering the body's natural shape. Since its launch last September, SKIMS has expanded its offerings to share must-have undies, loungewear and sleepwear. And as is the case with everything Kardashian puts her name to, everything has been selling like crazy!

So if you've been waiting to invest in some SKIMS, now's the time! But shop fast, 'cause if previous launches are any indication, the Nordstrom launch is going to sell out in no time!