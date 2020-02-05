Skims
by Carly Milne | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 12:00 AM
Skims
Red alert, shapewear fans: SKIMS is now available at Nordstrom!
After months of selling out on its own site, the shapewear line launched by Kim Kardashian last fall will now officially be available in 25 Nordstrom stores nationwide, and online at Nordstrom.com as of Feb. 5.
"It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner," says Kardashian. "Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom. I am thrilled to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom knowing that both fans of the brand and those discovering SKIMS for the first time will have an exceptional shopping experience."
To start, Nordstrom will offer three of SKIMS best-selling collections. There's the Solutionwear, including items to help tame tummies, tushies, waist and thighs like leggings, High-Waisted Bonded Briefs, the Open-Bust Slip Dress, and more. Then there's the Fits Everybody Underwear line, which offers the Dipped Front Thong, Cheeky Brief and Boy Short. Lastly, Nordstrom will also carry popular accessories such as the Body Tape and Pasties. More products will be added each month both online and in stores.
Kardashian launched SKIMS as a new approach to shape-enhancing undergarments, with an eye toward supporting, lifting and flattering the body's natural shape. Since its launch last September, SKIMS has expanded its offerings to share must-have undies, loungewear and sleepwear. And as is the case with everything Kardashian puts her name to, everything has been selling like crazy!
So if you've been waiting to invest in some SKIMS, now's the time! But shop fast, 'cause if previous launches are any indication, the Nordstrom launch is going to sell out in no time!
Once you've got your shapewear in check, you're going to need something to put over top of it! Try one of these cute wardrobe pieces for Valentine's Day, encouraging you to wear your heart on your sleeve.
