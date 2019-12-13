This is a case for the FBI.

On Thursday, Queen Bey's father, Mathew Knowles, shared a throwback video of Beyoncé in 1992 doing an interview on a news show in Houston, Texas. (This was the era of her life when she and Kelly Rowland were in a girl group called Girls Tyme.)

Almost instantly, the trusty internet noticed that the woman interviewing the young star looked a lot like the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner. The woman's name is not revealed in the video.

As Knowles wrote in the caption, "This week's #throwbackthursday also comes from back in '92. Beyonce was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright. "

One fan's tweet in response to the video ended up going viral. As they wrote, "Hold the hell up! Is that Kris Jenner interviewing an adolescent Beyoncé?" Admittedly, the woman does look a lot like Jenner. Even down to the iconic short haircut and makeup style.