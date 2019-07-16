Prepare yourselves for a serious dose of cuteness.

On Tuesday morning, Travis Scott was enjoying some father-daughter bonding with baby Stormi Webster. Lucky for fans, the rapper decided to document some of the quality time with a brand-new Instagram video.

In rare footage you don't often see on Travis' feed, the proud dad said a few sweet words that Stormi quickly repeated. And yes, she had the biggest smile on her face while doing it.

"Only love," he captioned the post while wearing a Metallica T-shirt. "Us vs The globe."

In just a matter of hours, more than 1.9 million followers including Kendall Jenner "liked" the clip. And it's easy to see why.