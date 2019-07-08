Today, it's all about Penelope Disick in the Kardashian-Jenner household!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her 7th birthday the best way possible—by going to IHOP. Yes, really. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's baby girl spent her day at the American breakfast staple with her closest friends and family members.

Auntie Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashianattended the fun celebration, as well as Penelope's cousins North West and True Thompson. And it seems the dress code played up the IHOP experience as everyone showed up to the restaurant in cute pajamas and festive slippers. However, in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Penelope and her pals rolled up to the party in a lavish white limo.

The 7-year-old birthday girl slipped on a white and pink pj set from Charmajesty Linens that she paired with Vans blush slides and a Gucci unicorn-designed handbag. Kim's little mini-me dressed in pink satin pajamas that she wore with large, fluffy slippers.