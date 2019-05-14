BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 7.30PM

How Stormi Webster Is Helping Kylie Jenner Expand Her Billion-Dollar Empire

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 14, 2019 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's never too early to introduce your children to the business world.

Long before Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a massively successful makeup line. She also had more than a few million women following her every post on social media.

But long after becoming a mom to a beautiful baby girl, Kylie has allowed daughter Stormi Webster to be part of her billion-dollar empire.

And guess what? Fans can't get enough!

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the 21-year-old filed trademarks for "Kylie Baby." And according to documents, "Kylie Baby" could include clothing, swimwear, sleepwear, costumes and more.

Watch

Kylie Jenner Adds Another Business to Mega-Successful Empire

This isn't the first time that Stormi has helped mom expand her empire.

Back in February 2018, the E! reality star debuted a plethora of brand-new Kylie Cosmetics products that were inspired by her newborn daughter.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

"I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," Kylie explained in a video shared to her Instagram Story. "Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it... So I'll try to show you guys all the fun detail."

The Kylie Cosmetics creator also previously posted a makeup tutorial video that included a brief cameo from Stormi.

And if there was ever a doubt, Stormi may have showcased her love for mom's products on Instagram when she started reaching for one of Kylie's makeup bags.

Putting businesses aside, there's no denying the simple fact that Kylie loves being a mother to Stormi. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to experience an unforgettable Mother's Day thanks to Travis.

After being treated to a beautiful display of Jeff Leatham flowers and Balloon Celebrations balloons outside, Kylie enjoyed some mother-daughter pool time. The pair would later enjoy dinner with Travis at Nobu.

"To a private dinner at my favorite place with my family," Kylie wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thank you @TravisScott for the best Mother's Day."

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Stormi Webster , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian's Personal Trainer Reveals the 10-Minute Exercise She Does to Get Her Famous Booty

North West

Watch North West Dance Like Nobody's Business in Her Very Own "Old Town Road" Video

John Mayer, Kourtney Kardashian

John Mayer Sets the Record Straight On What Really Happened With Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

All the Fan Theories on What Kim Kardashian Is Naming Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian

Here's 7 Reasons Why Kim Kardashian Will Make a Great Lawyer

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Has an Epic Response to Being Left Out of Kris Jenner's Mother's Day Tribute

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Look Like Blonde Twins in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.