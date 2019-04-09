BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 7.30PM

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Family-Friendly Birthday Trip With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 10:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Talk about a spring break to remember!

Just a couple of weeks before Kourtney Kardashian celebrates a milestone birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to head outside of the United States and enjoy a getaway far, far away.

Instead of sunny Southern California, it's all about the cold but cool area of Finland.

"It was the kids' spring break from school and they decided to go for a quick trip to the snow in Finland," a source shared with E! News. "It made sense for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie to join them for a family vacation. They travel well together and Kourtney is happy with how co-parenting is going."

According to our source, Scott and Kourtney's kids played out in the snow and went sledding. The group also went snowmobiling and spent lots of time by the fire.

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

"The North Pole," Sofia shared on Instagram after posing near a snowy cabin.

Kourtney Kardashian, Finland

studiopuisto & Studio Puisto Architects

Over the weekend, Kourtney posted an Instagram Story hanging out at the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel in Finland. Studio Puisto Architects, who designed the retreat, posted—then deleted—confirmation on their account that the birthday girl and her crew "stayed in the newly finished executive suite cabins."

Ultimately, Kourtney and her family already got back to normal this week in Calabasas. After posing for a glamorous shot at the airport on Instagram, the E! reality star was back to taking kids to school and hanging out with her extended family.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared a photo from school where North West and Penelope Disick posed in their school uniforms. And yes, those are Gucci loafers on Kourtney's eldest child.

"Spring Break is over!" she wrote on Instagram before Kendall Jenner commented that "PP is such a little beachy lady."

Sofia Richie

instagram

As for Kourtney's plans for her actual birthday approaching April 18, the agenda remains top secret for now. But if the past is any indication, Scott will be able to celebrate with everyone.

"I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together," Kourtney recently explained on Today when discussing her close relationship with the father of her children. "And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too."

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 11am.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Vacation , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Which "KUWTK" Kid Will Get Confessionals

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Butt Heads in Bali

"KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16, Ep2): Kourtney's Choice

Kourtney Kardashian

We're Celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday With a KUWTK Pop-Up Special & Marathon!

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Are the Cutest in Matching Sock Hop Style

Princess Diana

The Crown Finds Its Princess Diana in Emma Corrin

Parks and Recreation cast then and now

Parks and Recreation Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.