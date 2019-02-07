Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with her ex, Scott Disick.

It's been over three years since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits with Scott, the father of her three children. And although the duo experienced many highs and lows throughout their nine-year relationship, Kourtney and Scott seem to be in a great place with each other right now. In recent months, the exes have enjoyed multiple vacations together with their kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The trips have also included Scott's current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

While appearing on the third hour of the Today show on Thursday, Kourtney talked about her relationship with her ex.