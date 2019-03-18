Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
It's clear who's on Travis Scott's mind—and his sweatshirt.
Last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper was spotted on the sidelines at a basketball game in Texas between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets rocking a headline-sparking garment: a hoodie with Kylie Jenner's face on it.
Of course, it didn't take long for fans to notice the familiar face on Scott's sweatshirt, the one of his longtime girlfriend and mother of his first child. Last month, he "strongly" denied any allegations that he cheated on the makeup mogul. The rumor emerged along with a claim from one tabloid report that he and his famous girlfriend had an explosive fight as a result—a fight the performer insisted did not happen.
"[Travis] has been bending over backwards to prove his love and erase any doubts she has," a source later told E! News.
"Things are strained between Kylie and Travis," another source has since told E! News. "This tour and having Travis away has been very challenging for Kylie."
According to the second insider, Stormi Webster's famous mom and dad "haven't had time at home to sit down and work things out or figure out where they are."
In the meantime, "things are basically on hold until Travis gets back," the second source said. "He has assured Kylie he didn't cheat and never will."
The rapper has been on his current Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour since early November 2018 and will wrap up the shows in Oklahoma next week.
"Travis has to focus on the tour and performing, so they haven't had the opportunity to try and get things back on track," the source explained. "They are both hopeful that will happen when he gets back, but for now, there are unresolved issues between them that will have to be worked out."