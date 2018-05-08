TUES - SUN
2018 Met Gala: E! News Has Rounded Up All of the Fashion Hits and Misses

  By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:52 PM

They put their best fashion foot forward! 

The 2018 Met Gala has come and gone, but we're still not over the celebs who showcased their amazing style on the red carpet. This year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" and while celebs like Selena Gomez and Sarah Jessica Parker knocked it out of the park, a few others left lots to be desired. 

Fans were less than impressed with Shailene Woodley's look and some people took to social media to dub actress Uma Thurman the a little too bridal for the event. Kylie Jenner looked amazing as always, but also went for a more toned down look this year. Who else stunned on the red carpet? 

Issa Rae Overwhelmed by Her First Met Gala

See all the star studded moments in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

