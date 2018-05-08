Strike a pose!

In honor of the 2018 Met Gala, Vogue helped the evening's standout fashionistas bring their couture looks to life. With the help of an expert video team and some pulsing music, the stars turned the exhibits of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into picture-perfect backdrops as they grooved for the cameras.

Stars like Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrusshowed off all angles of their ensembles as they writhed around among the artwork. Reality star siblings Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jennerand Kylie Jenner turned their joint video into a sister act while YSL muses Amber Valletta, Zoë Kravitzand Kate Moss strutted in unison for their clip. Meanwhile, George Clooneyand Amal Clooney took a sartorial stroll.

Perhaps the biggest scene stealer of the bunch was Frances McDormand who not so shockingly let loose as she twirled with Pierpaolo Piccioli in her showstopping headpiece.