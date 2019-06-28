Check Out This Hilarious Sneak Peek at Dating #NoFilter's New Season

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Missing your weekly dose of uncensored, on-camera blind dates?

The wait's almost over for round 2! E!'s Dating #NoFilter is heading back to late-night TV for a highly anticipated, and if this hysterical new promo is any indication, highly amusing second season. The reality-style comedy series is due to return Tuesday, August 6, at 11 p.m., so cancel your other plans accordingly.

In the spirit of its sophomore season, the upcoming premiere will treat audiences to not one, but two back-to-back episodes (the latter will air at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6) featuring some hilarious new dating scenarios and a couple of new commentators too.

Joining Dating #NoFilter's roster of wisecracking comedians next season are Steve Furey and Monroe Martin, who—alongside returnees Cara Connors, Kelsey Darragh, Zach Noe Towers and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker—will laugh, smirk, swoon and occasionally face-palm over drinks and a blind date live feed.

Watch

10 Things You Shouldn't Do on a First Date

"What do you do for work?" asks one participant at the new teaser video's start.

When his date replies with, "I'm launching a men's crop top line," Nina laugh-claps so hard she needs to put down her wine glass. The first date shenanigans only kick up from there though, since the crop top designer appears to have samples on-hand for his new muse to try.

"Oh, it looks fire," he says, but the other guy is less certain.

"It's something, definitely," offers his match, who is now partially shirtless in addition to being fully in nature. How's that for an ice breaker?

See what the comedians think of their quick change in the video above!  

Catch brand new episodes of Dating #NoFilter every Monday to Thursday at 7pm in Australia on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Dating #NoFilter , E! Shows , Nina Parker , Funny , Couples , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.