Over the course of five weeks, comedians Zach Noe Towers , Rocky Dale Davis , Kelsey Darragh , Cara Conners , Ben Bizuneh , Ben Evans and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker will join audiences in witnessing some exceedingly amusing first-time romantic rendezvous, for better or worse.

So just imagine what it'd be like to dip your toe into the love pond on national TV—while a presiding team of funny people narrates the whole thing. That pretty much sums up the premise for Dating #NoFilter, a brand-new reality series that sees seven comics putting a modern spin on the traditional concept of "kiss and tell."

Want to know more about these slapstick love gurus ahead of Dating #NoFilter's upcoming series premiere? Learn a little bit about each comedian below.

Starting Monday, Jan. 21, the group will convene four nights a week to dole out quips, critiques and commentaries while a lineup of hopeful singles try their hands at blind dating. "Armed with wine, popcorn, and astute observations, they will offer hilarious commentary as our daters navigate the thrills and awkward drama in their quest for love," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of Development and Production at E!, in a statement .

Aaron Poole/E! Nina Parker Nina is the co-host of E!'s Nightly Pop and an E! News correspondent who can be seen appearing on E!'s Daily Pop, E! News, Live From E! on Facebook and E! Live from the Red Carpet. Parker began her career working at a local NBC news affiliate in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles where she assisted with the growth of TMZ, serving as talent, producer, and weekend manager of the website turned television show. Nina has served as an entertainment news correspondent for The Insider on CBS, and as the host of the reunion shows for VH1's top rated franchise Love and Hip Hop. Parker has made numerous television appearances as a pop culture expert on popular shows such as The Wendy Williams Show and The Talk and as a contributor and fill in host for Access Live on NBC.

Aaron Poole/E! Zach Noe Towers Zach is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who has opened for RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, headlined Pride events all over North America and was one of the hosts and writers for the popular digital series The Elite Daily Show on Verizon's Go90 Network.

Aaron Poole/E! Rocky Dale Davis Rocky is a comedian whose first comedy special debuted this past October on EPIX as part of the new stand-up series Unprotected Sets produced by Wanda Sykes. Rocky is a 2018 JFL New Face who has appeared on Kevin Hart's Hart of the City comedy series on Comedy Central and on MTV's Greatest Party Stories Ever. In 2017, Rocky was a finalist at the Laughing Skull Festival and a "Comic to Watch" at Conaco's New York Comedy Festival. Rocky has toured extensively and is a regular at The Comedy Cellar both in New York and in Las Vegas where he is based.

Aaron Poole/E! Kelsey Darragh Kelsey is a YouTuber, actress and comedian who captured America's attention as a Buzzfeed fan favorite with her popular segment Married vs. Single. Darragh has appeared in a number of other skits on BuzzFeed's channels including "If Netflix And Chill Were Honest," "When You're A Girl Who Loves Food" and "When Drunk Food Is The Best Part of Going Out." Darragh is also the star of the comedy web series Harder Than It Looks.

Aaron Poole/E! Ben Bizuneh Ben is a writer, actor and comedian who made his television stand-up debut on Viceland's Flophouse and recently starred opposite Beth Behrs in the Lee Daniel's FOX pilot, Culture Clash. Bizuneh has has created several originals for Comedy Central Digital including Demitrinox' Antidepressant for Black Folk and How To Be Broke, which recently wrapped its second season. Ben wrote on staff for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and previously consulted on TruTV's Billy on the Street.

Aaron Poole/E! Cara Connors Cara is an out and proud stand-up comedian on the rise. She is the creator, writer and star of two original digital series for CBC Comedy Cara Cooks and Every BLANK Ever and is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory in Toronto. Other credits include JFL42, Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Sirius XM Top Comic, CTV, Tim Sim's Encouragement Award, Chicago Funny Women's Festival, She Devil Comedy Contest NYC, Toronto Sketchfest and CBC's Laugh Out Loud.

