Jamie Lynn became emotional while reflecting on what happened, but the mom-daughter duo has since grown closer. They even do TikTok dances together!

"...TikTok is like winning an Oscar to her," Jamie Lynn told Erin. "Charli [D'Amelio] follows me, and that won me cool points for probably a solid 24 hours."

And right now, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems as though she can get all she needs.

"It's kind of hard to complain because I feel very fortunate. We do have a yard, we have our health and all we're being asked to do is stay home," she said. "So a little bit mentally and emotionally challenging with, you know, homeschooling and kids, but for the most part, we're really doing pretty good."

At one point, Britney was staying with Jamie Lynn and their immediate family as well.

"My sister came in at the beginning of it but we were not certain how long everything was gonna last," Jamie Lynn explained. "So she came in for about two weeks I think it was, then she went back home. So she was here, my brother's been here; just like my immediate family because we're not trying to. you know, just make this like a quarantine party."

Speaking of Britney, Erin quizzed Jamie Lynn about which sister is more likely to do something, like, say, call the other for advice.

"I think she would call me for advice, honestly," Jamie Lynn said. "I really do believe that."

She continued to respond with her sister's name for a majority of the questions—from who would eat a midnight snack to who's more likely to release music first—but she did say she's more likely to respond to a Twitter troll. You've been warned!

