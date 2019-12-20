TUES - SAT
Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for Friends 2019

by Carly Milne | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 8:45 AM

Only four shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart shared the must-have items for all of your friends. From spa kits to cocktail kits to pajamas to games, we've got something for everyone on your list.

Keep scrolling to check out the list. Happy shopping!

Read

Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for the Ultimate Trendsetter 2019

OstrichPillow Original

Fully block out the outside world for nap time and make the most of your zzz's!

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$99 OstrichPillow
Cold Girl Winter Candle

Let the lavender scent carry away your stress while you illuminate your home.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$30 Shop Betches
Holiday Drink Pouches

Because you're tired of breaking glasses and spilling wine on girl's night.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$20 Shop Betches
Not Not Rich Tumbler

State your business while you sip a tasty libation from this 20oz, BPA-free, double-wall acrylic tumbler.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$20 Shop Betches
Rise and Shine Phone Case

Kylie might not be able to sing this to you, but at least you can pretend with this phone case, which will protect from an iPhone 6 to an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$28 Shop Betches
I Literally Don’t Care Phone Case

Protect your phone—from an iPhone 7 to an iPhone XS Max—while you tell everyone what you really think and feel.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$28 Shop Betches
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Face It Challenge Party Game

Make game night extra fun with this take-home version of Jimmy Fallon's popular "Face It Challenge," seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$19.99
$9.99 Amazon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Best Friends Challenge Party Game

Take game night to the next level with this fun game, which is kind of like The Newlywed Game, but for besties.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$19.99
$9.99 Amazon
Asutra’s Share The Love Kit

Get this spa kit—featuring a rose quartz facial roller, rose oil and a luxurious rose body scrub—and feel the love!

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$60 Amazon
Burt’s Bees Baby Dashing Deer Family Pajamas

Everyone in the fam can wear this set of matching holiday jammies, ranging from baby all the way up to dad.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$40
$32 Burt's Bees Baby
W&P Carry On Cocktail Kit

Don't settle for in-flight cocktails. Bring this TSA-approved kit with you, and you'll have all the fixin's and mixin's you'll need to make two top-shelf drinks.

Daily Pop Gifts for Friends
$24 W&P Design

Get more gifting inspiration from our 2019 Holiday Gift Guide!

Trending Stories

