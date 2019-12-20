by Carly Milne | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 8:45 AM
Only four shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart shared the must-have items for all of your friends. From spa kits to cocktail kits to pajamas to games, we've got something for everyone on your list.
Keep scrolling to check out the list. Happy shopping!
Fully block out the outside world for nap time and make the most of your zzz's!
Let the lavender scent carry away your stress while you illuminate your home.
Because you're tired of breaking glasses and spilling wine on girl's night.
State your business while you sip a tasty libation from this 20oz, BPA-free, double-wall acrylic tumbler.
Kylie might not be able to sing this to you, but at least you can pretend with this phone case, which will protect from an iPhone 6 to an iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Protect your phone—from an iPhone 7 to an iPhone XS Max—while you tell everyone what you really think and feel.
Make game night extra fun with this take-home version of Jimmy Fallon's popular "Face It Challenge," seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Take game night to the next level with this fun game, which is kind of like The Newlywed Game, but for besties.
Get this spa kit—featuring a rose quartz facial roller, rose oil and a luxurious rose body scrub—and feel the love!
Everyone in the fam can wear this set of matching holiday jammies, ranging from baby all the way up to dad.
Don't settle for in-flight cocktails. Bring this TSA-approved kit with you, and you'll have all the fixin's and mixin's you'll need to make two top-shelf drinks.
