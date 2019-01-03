BRAND NEW
More Stars, More Fun! Busy Tonight to Welcome Michelle Williams, Connie Britton & More in 2019

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 1:35 PM

Busy Philipps

Aaron Poole/E! News

Grab your Mr. Nightgown and a margarita as it's time to celebrate!

Today E! announced the star studded line up that Busy Tonight (returning Monday, Jan. 7) has in store for 2019. As you surely saw, the Busy Philipps-helmed talk show started off strong by landing several notable names—including (but not limited to) Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and Tracee Ellis Ross. Of course, who could forget when Oprah Winfrey called into Busy Tonight?

And from what we've learned there's only more fun to come.

Not only is Busy's A-list BFF Michelle Williams slated to appear on Busy Tonight, but so will Connie Britton, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Van Ness and many more.

Photos

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

Of course, we're saving the best news for last as the Dawson's Creek veteran will host Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party immediately following the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, Jan. 6 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

This one-hour Busy Tonight episode will feature Queer Eye star Karamo Brown2 Broke Girls creator Whitney Cummings, comedian Rhea Butcher and Keep It podcast host Ira Madison III. Comedian Tom Lenk is scheduled to return as he will once again recreate red carpet looks using only household items.

So be sure to tune in for all of this and more!

Busy Tonight premieres Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 pm. in Australia, only on E!

