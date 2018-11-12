Busy Tonight Somehow Recreates Stylish People's Choice Awards Looks Using Only Household Items

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 11:50 AM

When it comes to Busy Tonight the good times never end. That was definitely the case on Sunday night's episode, which aired live right after the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

The talk show host had Tina Fey—who is also the executive producer of the series—as her guest star for the live episode and it was perfect. There were laughs, rehashing of the best PCAs moments and the duo even handed out the final People's Choice Award of the night for Revival Show of 2018.

Our favorite part of the episode however might be when Busy Philipps invited her friend Tom Lenk, who is known for his hilarious dress recreations on social media, to make three different fashions based on the PCAs red carpet looks using only household items.

"It was a little stressful. I enjoy a challenge and I enjoy a time limit," Lenk told Philipps.

"OK good and we're going to see how you delivered those two things because this is the moment we've all been waiting for, collectively, with baited breath," Philipps replied before the first look came out.

The first look was based on This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson's fun frock at the People's Choice Awards. Busy Tonight writer, Kelly Oxford came out with Lenk's amazing creation to which Philipps said, "Are you kidding me? That is amazing."

Oxford's looks was made with rubber gloves, silver ribbon, string, balloons, zip ties and party tassels and it's freaking insane. It's totally wearable...even if it doesn't have a back!

Next up was Shantira Jackson, who rocked a household recreation of Riverdale actress Camila Mendes' modern, printed dress. To achieve this look she simply used tissue paper, which magically matched the actress's dress. It was super cute too.

Last, but not least, was Rita Ora's Versace look, which Jenny Yang modeled. In Yang's newly revamped look from Lenk, she wore tablecloths for the dress and jalapeno potato chips for the gold embellishment on top. It was hilarious and yet really resembled the actual dress the PCAs performer wore on the carpet perfectly.

Check out the video above and let us know which look by Lenk you love most below!

Busy Tonight PCAs Dress Creations
Which of Tom Lenk's PCAs red carpet looks on Busy Tonight is the best?
33.3%
0.0%
66.7%

Watch Busy Tonight every Sunday through Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

