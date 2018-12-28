Driver Accused of Killing Sarah Hyland's Cousin in Crash Charged With Manslaughter

The man accused of killing Sarah Hyland's teenage cousin and injuring his father in a DUI car crash in Nebraska now faces extra charges of manslaughter and assault.

Earlier this month, the Modern Family actress revealed that her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday "was killed by a drunk driver." The Omaha Police Department said in a statement at the time that on December 1, Jeffrey Eggeling, 36, drove a 2011 Ford Escape through a red light and crashed into the passenger side of a 1993 Nissan Maxima carrying Trevor and driven by his dad, Clifford Canaday, 59, who goes by Bryan. After the collision, Eggeling fled on foot before he was apprehended, police said. Eggeling was driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash and later admitted to have driven the vehicle, while his blood-alcohol level tested at .103, prosecutors have said, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Prosecutors initially charged Eggeling with motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene after accident causing serious injury or death. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, he was given two extra charges, of manslaughter and assault in the second degree. He remains in jail on a $750,000 bond as he awaits trial. Eggeling has three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and operating a boat while drunk, the newspaper said.