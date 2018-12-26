Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Enjoy Scenic Honeymoon in South Africa

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are enjoying their honeymoon two months after their surprise wedding.

The model and 33-year-old Kushner traveled to South Africa and have posted a number of photos from their romantic getaway. In one picture, Kloss posed in a selfie with her new husband as they sat in the back of a cruiser presumably used for a safari. She wore a white tank top and a red bandanna or headband around her neck and had her hair down. Kushner also wore a white shirt and dark pants. A video of their safari posted on her Instagram Story showed them just feet away from a family of elephants.

In a second photo, Kloss waded in their infinity pool as an elephant went traipsing by. It probably wasn't the same one from their safari, but there's no knowing for sure!

Kushner seems to be ever the photographer, as evidenced by his uploads on Instagram. In one picture that he documented from their honeymoon, Kloss looked back at the camera with a soft smile as she wore a straw hat and blue shirt or dress with white flowers on it.