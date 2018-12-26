Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Christmas as a Married Couple

Happy holidays, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

The newlyweds celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple on Tuesday with a getaway to England. The new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas were joined by several of their loved ones, including the singer's parents, Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., as well as his brothers, Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas. While Kevin Jonas didn't join his family on the trip, his siblings let him know he was missed.

"Missing one brother @kevinjonas but sending all the families love on this Christmas," the "Chains" star wrote on Instagram.

The DNCE star's fiancée, Sophie Turner, was also there along with her parents and siblings. Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, joined in on the festivities, as well.

The Quantico actress shared pictures of the happy crew sitting down to Christmas dinner and enjoying some quality time together on Christmas Eve.

"From our family to yours," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Merry Christmas."

It looks like they kept the family fun going, too. Priyanka also posted a picture of the group visiting Warwickshire on Wednesday.