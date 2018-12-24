Norman Reedus Shares First Photo of His and Diane Kruger's Baby Girl

Meet Daryl Dixon's own real-life Lil' Ass Kicker.

This Christmas is a particularly special one for Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger: It is their first one with their baby girl. In early November, E! News learned that the 42-year-old Welcome to Marwen actress gave birth to the child, her first and her boyfriend's second. On Christmas Eve, the 49-year-old Walking Dead star posted the first image of their daughter, showing him holding her tiny hand.

"A lot to be thankful for this year. [heart emoji] this one especially," Reedus wrote.

He also paid tribute to Kruger, his ex-girlfriend and supermodel Helena Christensen and their 19-year-old son, Mingus.

"Love u Diane Mingus @helenachristensen Happy family," Reedus said.