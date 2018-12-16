EXCLUSIVE!

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Reveals Advice She Got From Olivia Culpo for Miss Universe

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 2:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

While preparing for the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers consulted the perfect person: Olivia Culpo.

Culpo won the Miss USA pageant in 2012 who went on to become Miss Universe.

"I asked her, I said, 'Other than preparation, what's your biggest advice for me going into Miss Universe?'" Summers told E! News. "And she said, 'To just be so prepared that when you get to Miss Universe, you're not psyching yourself out and questioning it.'"

"I never expected to be sitting in this [interview] chair," Summers said. "But it would continue to be just awe-inspiring and life-changing if I were able to replace this rose piece with a crown at the end of it. So we'll see how it goes."

Photos

Miss Universe 2018 Swimsuit Competition

Culpo is the latest of eight Miss USA winners who have won the Miss Universe pageant since the '50s.

Miss USA 2012 Olivia Culpo, Crowned Miss Universe 2012

David Becker/Getty Images

The 2018 competition takes place in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. Summers, who is from Nebraska, said she's prepared for the Miss Universe pageant, which contains a question and answer portion, by trying to "stay up to date with the news."

She made the news herself last week, when a video of her appearing to mock Miss Vietnam's English language skills and also comment about Miss Cambodia went viral. She later apologized for her remarks.

The Miss Universe 2018 pageant will air live on FOX at 7 p.m. ET

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miss USA , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Firework display

Samantha Markle Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over Christmas Card

Travis Scott, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott Amid Drama With Kanye West

Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Married

Jenni J-Woww Farley, Roger Mathews

What Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Restraining Order Means for Her Divorce From Roger Mathews

Stoney Westmoreland

Stoney Westmoreland Arrested for Allegedly Enticing a Minor and Fired by Disney Channel

Cardi B, Offset

Offset Crashes Cardi B's Show and Begs Her to Take Him Back

Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, Exclusive

Pete Davidson Leans on Machine Gun Kelly for Support After Posting Note Suggesting He's Suicidal

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.