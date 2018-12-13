Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Apologizes for Mocking Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 10:17 AM

Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Nebraska, Miss USA 2018, winner

HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers has issued an apology for her controversial comments about her fellow Miss Universe 2018 contestants.

The 24-year-old contestant has come under fire after footage surfaced online showing her mocking Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat and Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie. The videos, reportedly posted to Instagram Live, show Summers talking about her fellow contestants with Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung.

"What do you think of Miss Vietnam Nie?" Summers, appearing to be reading a question on Instagram Live, asked in the video.

"She's so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles]," Summers said, laughing. "She's adorable."

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Sparks Outrage After Mocking Miss Vietnam

Summers went on to repeat the imitation after Morales asked her "how?"

Later on in the video, Summers can be heard saying, "Miss Cambodia is here and doesn't speak any English and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine? Francesca said that would be so isolating and I said yes and just confusing all the time."

She then added, "Poor Cambodia."

Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Nebraska, 2018 Miss USA, winner

HO/The Miss Universe Organization

After receiving backlash for her comments, Summers took to Instagram to post an apology.

"@MissUniverse is an opportunity for women from around the world to learn about each other's cultures, life experiences, and views. We all come from different backgrounds and can grow alongside one another," Summers wrote alongside a photo of the group of women hugging. "In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize."

"My life, friendships, and career revolve around me being a compassionate and empathetic woman," Summers continued. "I would never intend to hurt another. I am grateful for opportunities to speak with Nat, Miss Cambodia, and H'Hen, Miss Vietnam, directly about this experience. These are the moments that matter most to me."

Nie also posted photos of the group of women to her Instagram, writing, "We all did the great job on the stage tonight! Sleep well and tomorrow will be brighter, my girls. Hugs and kisses. We are a family #MissUniverse #Sisterhood."

Miss Universe 2018 is set to take place on Dec. 16.

