What Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Restraining Order Means for Her Divorce From Roger Mathews

Ziegler told E! News there will likely be another hearing in the upcoming days "to determine whether or not there was just a temporary restraining order which Jwoww received, if it will become permanent or if it will get dismissed."

However, Mathews would be allowed to appeal it. He can even file a restraining order of his own "if he has a basis saying that she's harassed him and called him names." There has been no suggestion that he is able or intends to do this, and no guarantee that such an order would be granted.

Ziegler also told E! News, "What else could be ordered in the restraining order could be a psychiatric evaluation. "We don't exactly the genesis of what she's saying he did to her. The really important point here is if this becomes a final restraining order he will be permanently out of the house and that's one of the techniques that people use for restraining orders while the divorce is going on."

"So that's something that she might have been advised to do and that means he's going to then go try to get parenting time, have to get a new place to live, but keep maintaining the status quo of paying for the house while the divorce is ongoing," she added.

Moreover, the legal battle between the two parents "chokes the divorce" rather than speeds up the process. "Parties can't talk directly unless it relates to the children so the movement only becomes through counsel, attorneys and through the court system," Ziegler explained.