Netflix Is Taking on Ted Bundy With a New Docuseries Featuring Never-Before-Heard Interviews

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 6:04 AM

Ted Bundy is getting the Netflix treatment, all thanks to…himself. The streaming platform will release Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a new documentary series featuring never-before-heard interviews with the infamous serial killer himself.

"This unique and gripping docuseries focuses on a man whose personality, good looks and social graces defied the serial-killer stereotype, allowing him to hide in plain sight as he committed the brutal sex-crime slayings of more than 30 women before being caught in 1978," the official Netflix description reads. "While on trial, Bundy received extraordinary adoration from American women, which made his gruesome crimes doubly haunting, even in an era of anything-goes mayhem."

The new series, debuting in January, hails from director Joe Berlinger. Berlinger has extensive true-crime credits, including Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio, and Wrong Man. He was also an executive producer on Oprah's Master Class.

The Bundy series is just Netflix's latest true-crime documentary series. Making a Murderer, which tells the story of Steven Avery and Brandon Dassey and the murder of Teresa Halbach, put Netflix on the map when it comes to the genre. Other standouts from the streaming giant include The Keepers, a docuseries about the unsolved murder of a Catholic school teacher nun, and Wild Wild Country about controversial guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and the camp he built in Oregon.

Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes premieres Friday, Jan. 25 on Netflix.

