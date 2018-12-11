Mark Consuelos and His Riverdale Family Star on Kelly Ripa's ''Best'' Holiday Card Yet

The Consuelos (Lodge) Family wishes you a Merry Christmas!

Veronica, Hiram and Hermione Lodge, a.k.a. Mark Consuelos' Riverdale family, posed for a cheery photo in honor of the holiday season. And the picture with Camila Mendes and Marisol Nichols turned out so good, Kelly Ripadecided to use it for their real-life family Christmas card, which the Riverdale star shared on Instagram. Mark joked in the caption: "My poor wife has resorted to using my TV family as our holiday card. Personally... I think it's her best work."

Of course, Ripa had to respond to his cheeky Instagram post. "What a saint she must be...", Kelly quipped.

The actual Consuelos family made the cut for the annual card too. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host included a photo of the real-life Consuelos family on the back of the card.

Riverdale has become a big part of Mark and Kelly's life. Their son Michael Consuelos joined the CW show for an episode, where he played a younger Hiram Lodge as part of a flashback. And Kelly is set to make an appearance on the show as Hiram's alleged mistress.